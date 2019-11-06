Which mi-Michigan proposals passed and which ones did not

There were a number of tax proposals on the ballot in mid-Michigan.

Most were asking to raise funds for educational programs, build new schools or facilities, or seek new equipment.

There were also three that dealt with funding local fire departments.

The following is a rundown of the measures proposed and how they fared:

BARRY COUNTY

In Barry County, voters that did go to the poll only voted on millage or bond proposals. These included:

The Caledonia Community Schools Millage that was not resolved until well after midnight due to one precinct that was still outstanding in Kent County.

Caledonia wanted voters to approve a levy of 18 mill for the district's per pupil foundation allowance.

It passed 66 to 34 percent.

The Kalamazoo Regional Educational Service Agency (KRESA), which operates in both Barry and Calhoun Counties, was seeking authority to establish a career and technical program.

This meant levying a 1 mil tax for 20 years.

This proposal passed with 60-percent of the vote.

In Plainwell, the community school district will be allowed borrow $48,655,000 and issue tax bonds for building construction and re-equipping and re-furnishing equipment.

Fifty-three percent of the voters said yes to the proposal.

Thornapple Kellogg (TK) Schools was seeking approval to borrow $42,840,000 and issue tax bonds for building construction and school equipment, including buses.

Sixty-eight percent of the voters in that district said yes.

BRANCH COUNTY

In Branch County, there were four measures proposed.

The first in the Reading Community Schools asked voters to approve the borrowing of $6,520,000 and issue tax bonds for remodeling schools and improving playgrounds.

It passed by a 61 to 39 percent margin.

The county has communities that are part of the St. Joseph County ISD.

It was asking voters for the authority to establish a career and technical program.

To do so, it would levy a 1 mil tax for 10 years.

This proposal passed 59 to 41 percent.

Finally, the Tekonsha Community Schools proposed a sinking fund millage.

It would allow this district to continue to levy a .9977 sinking fund millage that expires this year.

It passed with 69 percent of the vote.

CALHOUN COUNTY

There were four ballot questions being asked of certain voters in Calhoun County.

Two were for fire department funding

Fredonia Township voters by just under 60 percent said yes to the renewal of a 1 mil tax for eight years for new fire apparatus.

While Tekonsha Township said yes by just under 60 percent to allow the issuance of tax bonds for $900,000.

The funds will be used to renovate and improve the town's fire hall.

The Kalamazoo Regional Educational Service Agency (KRESA), which operates in both Calhoun and Barry Counties, was seeking authority to establish a career and technical program.

This meant levying a 1 mil tax for 20 years.

This proposal passed with 60-percent of the vote.

Finally, in Calhoun, the Tekonsha Community Schools wanted to continue to levy a .9977 sinking fund millage that expires this year.

Voters gave the district the go-ahead with just under 70 percent of the vote.

HILLSDALE COUNTY

In Hillsdale County, only the voters in the Reading Community Schools district had a bond proposal to decide.

This school district also finds its way into Branch County.

So, as we said earlier the to borrow $6,520,000 and issue tax bonds for remodeling schools and improving playgrounds passed with just over 60 percent of the vote.

INGHAM COUNTY

Two jurisdictions had to decide ballot questions in Ingham county.

First, in East Lansing, voters approved by 77 percent the a plan which will allow the city council to sell 27 acres at West and Coleman Roads.

This will recoup an original purchase price on a property involved in a foreclosure.

The Dansville Schools asked its voters to approve a sinking fund.

It will allow this district to continue a .9961 building and site millage that expires this year.

JACKSON COUNTY

Here, in Jackson County, we start with the Chelsea School District.

They wanted to the ability to borrow $81,000,000 and issue tax bonds for building construction and school equipment.

This included buses.

Voters said yes with 60 percent of the vote.

Napoleon Community Schools asked voters if the would approve an 18 mill tax levy for the per pupil foundation allowance.

Sixty-nine percent of the voters said it was an investment worth their vote.

In another request for fire equipment and its operations, Spring Arbor Township's fire department wanted voters to increase a current tax to 2 mills through 2024.

Once again, the voters said yes with just under 70 percent of the vote.

And the Vandercook Lake Public Schools said they needed a current tax increased through 2024 for real estate, construction, and security.

They told voters the tax would not exceed 3 mills.

This result was the closest of Election Night 2019, but once again voters said yes 52 to 48 percent.

SUMMARY

In total, there were 15 proposals on various ballots throughout mid-Michigan on Election Day 2019.

By the end of the night, all 15 proposals passed.

