Where To donate leftover Halloween candy

The Halloween candy coma can be all too common for kids, and maybe even parents.

If you're looking to get some of the candy out of your house, and for a good cause, there’s a couple different local options.

Donate your unopened candy to our troops overseas through the organization Soldier’s Angels.

This year, they’re hoping to collect 17,000 pounds of candy for troops and Veterans.

Just type in your zip code on their website and find the closest donation location near you.

So often, we can take something as simple as trick-or-treating for granted.

For kids who might not have had the chance to do so because they're sick in the hospital, you can donate your candy to the Ronald McDonald House of mid-Michigan. .

You can also drop your unopened candy off at Sparrow hospital.

Looking to make a little cash for your candy?

Find out which local dental offices are doing a Halloween Candy Buy Back.

Bring your candy in and receive cash or coupons in exchange for your sweet treats.

You can also see if your local soup kitchen, homeless shelter or food pantry accept candy.

