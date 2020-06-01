When there’s a pandemic, have a parade (but do it safely)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (Gray News/CNN) – Pandemic or not, the Asheville Parks and Recreation Department loves to stay active, even while social distancing.
Asheville, N.C., Parks and Rec employees hold a surprise parade in the middle of a pandemic. (Source: WLOS, CNN)
The parks and rec team took to the streets of the city dressed as a zany cast of characters, including Scooby-Doo, Mr. Potato Head and a T-rex.
“Another great day in our crazy zoo!!” a department Facebook post said. “We miss our community so much and nothing brings us more joy than seeing your smiling faces and hearing your laughter as we parade around town.”