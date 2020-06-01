When there’s a pandemic, have a parade (but do it safely)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (Gray News/CNN) – Pandemic or not, the Asheville Parks and Recreation Department loves to stay active, even while social distancing. Asheville, N.C., Parks and Rec employees hold a surprise parade in the middle of a pandemic. (Source: WLOS, CNN) The parks and rec team took to the streets of the city dressed as a zany cast of characters, including Scooby-Doo, Mr. Potato Head and a T-rex. “Another great day in our crazy zoo!!” a department Facebook post said. “We miss our community so much and nothing brings us more joy than seeing your smiling faces and hearing your laughter as we parade around town.”

"We're doing this because all of our programming right now is suspended, and it's just a way to still serve our community and bring some smiles and enjoyment to them," said Candy Hensley Shaw with parks and rec.

The parade attracted plenty of onlookers, smiles and a few horn honks.

The parks and rec folks say they’ll be back soon with their colorful cast of characters.

