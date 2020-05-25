What's opening up in MI this week? Here's a breakdown

Although Governor Gretchen Whitmer extended the stay-home orderuntil Friday, June 12, there are some sectors of the economy reopening this week.

Tuesday, May 26:

Gov. Whitmer said retail, auto dealerships, non-essential dental services and veterinarian services may reopen by appointment only.

Friday, May 29:

The governor also lifted requirements that health care providers must delay certain non-essential medical, dental, and veterinary procedures statewide. Those procedures may now resume Friday, May 29.

“The data shows that Michigan is ready to phase in these sectors of our economy, but we must stay vigilant and ensure we’re doing everything we can to protect ourselves and our families from the spread of COVID-19,” said Governor Whitmer. “On behalf of our brave first responders on the front lines of this crisis, we must continue to all do our part by staying safer at home. We owe it to them to do what we can to stop the spread of this virus.”

“As businesses continue to reopen, it’s crucial that they adopt strict safety measures to protect their employees, customers, and their families,” said MDHHS Chief Deputy for Health and Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun. “I know that as medical professionals begin offering nonessential procedures again, they will do everything in their power to protect patients and their families from COVID-19. I will continue to work with Governor Whitmer and our partners across Michigan to protect our families and lower the chance of a second wave.

Earlier last week, Gov. Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-92, allowing retail businesses, office work that cannot be done remotely, and restaurants and bars with limited seating to reopen in two regions in the northern part of the state in the Traverse City area and the UP. The order went to effect last Friday, May 22.

Prior to Memorial Day weekend, Gov. Whitmer also announced gatherings of 10 people or less could resume as long as people continued to practice social distancing, effective immediately.

Nationally, President Donald Trump deemed churches and other places of worship essential, calling on governors nationwide to let them reopen Memorial Day weekend.

The president threatened to “override” governors who defy him, but it was unclear what authority he has to do so.

“Governors need to do the right thing and allow these very important essential places of faith to open right now — for this weekend," Trump said at a hastily arranged press conference at the White House. Asked what authority Trump might have to supersede governors, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said she wouldn't answer a theoretical question.

