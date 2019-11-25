What your pets can and can't eat on Turkey Day

The holidays are a time to spend with your family, and that includes your four legged furry family too. Your dog or cat will of course be giving you those puppy eyes begging for a bite of your turkey dinner.

However, there are some foods that animals shouldn't consume and could be harmful to your furry family member.

According to the Animal Hospital of West Chester, these are the foods that you should be keeping an eye on.

The easiest one to forget is not to feed your pets turkey skin or bones, as they could choke on them. White turkey meat on the other hand is a great lean protein that dogs can eat.

Onions, garlic, leeks, scallions can be especially harmful to cats and dogs. Ingesting these foods in large quantities can lead to toxic anemia.

Have mounds of leftover potatoes? Those are great for dogs. Potatoes are filling and safe for dogs to consume, but be aware of any dairy products in mashed potatoes as dogs can have a hard time digesting dairy.

Cranberry sauce, green beans, and mac and cheese are fine for pets in moderation.

Grapes, chocolate and sweeteners containing Xylitol are harmful to animals so keep them out of reached. Xylitol is poisonous to animals, and potentially deadly to dogs.

And this last one might be obvious, but no alcohol for any animal.

