What you can do on NYE in Mid-Michigan

Some people want nothing more out of New Year's Eve than watching the ball drop from the comfort of their couch, but if you are looking to get out of the house, there are other options out there if you don't want to go to the bar.

A few communities in Mid-Michigan are following the lead of New York City and holding ball drops of their own on New Year's Eve, like in St. Johns.

The ball in St. Johns is only 4 feet smaller than New York's. The drop of that ball will happen on the north side of downtown near the River Trail.

However, the most unique celebration in Mid-Michigan won't be taking place at midnight, but instead at 6 p.m.

For many years in East Lansing, the Peanut Barrel has been holding an "Old Geezer New Year" at that hour, and the tradition is just what the title implies.

"The first couple of times I think it was just sort of by accident. Everybody was hanging at the end of the bar and they just said 'let's do it now and be done with it.' So, that's how it just got started... a light-bulb went off and we decided we would promote it and then it grew from there," Joe Bell, of the Peanut Barrel, said.

Bell said that over the years, many of his patrons have decided that an Old Geezer New Year is the perfect way to celebrate because you can celebrate the new year without having to be out until midnight.

For the kiddos, play in East Lansing is also hosting a "Noon" Year's Eve. The event will be held from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the play location at 4972 on Northwind Drive.

Kids will get the opportunity to make hats, noise makers, play games, dance to music and join the countdown to the "noon" year, according to the website.

For more information on that event or to register,

Edru Skate in Holt will also be holding New Year's Eve Family Skate from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Jackson is also planning a ball drop, which will be happening at the corner of Michigan Avenue and Jackson Street. Organizers of that event suggest getting there around 10 p.m. for a good spot.

