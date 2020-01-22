What's allowed at the 420 Cannabis Festival

CEP Entertainment submitted an application to the City of Lansing to host the '420 Cannabis Festival' on April 18, 2020, but they're not encouraging anyone to smoke marijuana there.

"It's geared toward celebrating the legalization of recreational marijuana. There won't be any selling of marijuana at the festival," said Dan Doyle, legal organizer of the 420 Cannabis Festival.

A representative from Mayor Andy Schor's office says he's reviewing the application.

Mayor Schor has the final say on whether or not the show will go on or if it'll go up in smoke.

"If it's just park use and it doesn't involve things that are regulated by the state under the marijuana laws, then the process will just simply be a park permit," said Lansing City Attorney Jim Smiertka.

It's not just a concert; dispensaries are invited to set up informational booths.

"They're going to have lawyers there to actually show the participants how to open up a dispensary," said Doyle.

The question is, with pot leaves on their flyer, how can they prevent anyone from smoking at the event?

"We've reached out to the chief of police. We're working with them. We're working with a great security team. We have a great support staff that's doing pretty much everything," said Doyle.

Having an event where people can smoke marijuana in a public place is not impossible, but it requires a license from the state.

"We're told that there's only been one such license issued so far by the state," said Smiertka.

That license was granted to a business in Kalkaska called Real Leaf Solutions.

Real Leaf Solutions is planning to have music festivals where people can smoke marijuana.

Doyle says they're adding more artists to the line-up in Lansing every day.

They're still looking for food vendors, as well.

Although the event hasn't been approved yet, tickets are already on sale on eventbrite.

