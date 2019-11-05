What voters need to know for Election Day

Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

This is the first November election where voters are able to pick up an absentee ballot for any reason and register to vote on election day.

This is the result of Proposal Three being passed last fall.

Some things voters should keep in mind on election day is to make sure they have the right polling station and precinct number, otherwise they won't be able to vote.

Voters will also need to show a photo ID at their polling station.

A drivers license or passport will suffice.

If a voter forgets their ID they will have to sign an affidavit, but their vote will still count.

Polls close Tuesday night at eight.

Voters need to be line at that time to vote.

One spot where polling places will be empty Tuesday are in Clinton County.

That's because the county does not have anything on the ballot, but there are a handful of other local races.

Voters in Jackson will choose its next mayor.

Current Mayor Derek Dobies is looking to become the first incumbent to win an election in Jackson for the first time in over a decade.

He'll face off against Jeromy Alexander who is a current member of city council.

A couple of council seats and a treasurer position are also up for grabs.

There are also ballot proposals for Napoleon,Vandercook Lake, and Spring Arbor.

There are city council races in Lansing, East Lansing, and Leslie.

East Lansing has a property sale ballot proposal and Dansville schools are asking voters to approve a sinking fund millage.

In Eaton County, Grand Ledge, Charlotte, and Olivet have both mayoral and city council elections.

Eaton rapids and Potterville have council races.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.

