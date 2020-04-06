What to know when making your own mask

Governor Whitmer's latest suggestion is to wear a mask when you leave your home.

If you can't buy them, you can make them just as easily.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail says first, you need to make sure your mask fits properly.

"It needs to fit snugly against the outside of your face and it needs to be secured with these ear loops," said Vail with a mask in a Zoom interview. "For me, this one's a little large, if I just put it around my ears and you can see I've got gaps on the side."

The better it fits, the less likely the mask is to fall or have gaps where water droplets with germs can escape.

Another thing you can do is make sure your homemade mask has a filter.

"What it does is add more filtering closer to maybe what another medical mask might have," said Vail. "Those do have some filter material in there as well."

Those do nothing for filtering like the N-95 masks work. That's why they're prioritized for healthcare workers.

Your mask also needs to stay dry.

"It's clearly going to get somewhat damp from breathing," said Vail. "To some extent it's going to depend on how long you have it on. As a good practice it's better clean it every time you use it."

If you need to wear a mask all day, make multiple and rotate throughout the day. Wash them at night and let them dry overnight.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more information and instructions for how to make your own mask.