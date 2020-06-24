What to know about auto insurance changes

A Michigan lawmaker reminded the public Wednesday that the state’s auto insurance law is changing soon.

Sen. Kim LaSata, a Republican from Bainbridge Township in Berrien County, said in a news release it’s important to be familiar with the changes before renewing policies.

The changes, which include being able to select different levels of personal injury protection, go into effect July 1.

PIP medical coverage pays for health care expenses, and some funeral expenses, and makes up about half of a plan’s premium.

“All auto insurance companies doing business in the state must also reduce the cost of each PIP level for at least eight years,” the release said. “The unlimited plan must be lowered by an average of at least 10 percent per vehicle; the $500,000 plan by at least 20 percent, the $250,000 plan by at least 35 percent and the $50,000 plan by at least 45 percent. Those choosing to opt out will not pay a PIP medical premium.”

The Michigan Department of Financial Services has a hotline for more information available 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday, at 833-275-3437. The public can also email autoinsurance@michigan.gov or go to www.michigan.gov/autoinsurance for more information.

