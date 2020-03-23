What does a 'stay at home' order mean?

In her press conference Monday morning, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced her executive order "stay home, stay safe," but what exactly does that mean?

Under the order, Gov. Whitmer has directed all non-critical businesses to temporarily close, ordering all Michigan residents to stay home or 6 feet away from others during the coronavirus pandemic.

The order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on March 24, 2020, for at least the next three weeks, the governor's office said.

However, the order doesn't necessarily mean you are locked down in your house for the next three weeks.

Under the governor's order, individuals may leave their home to do the following:

-Go outdoors to walk, hike, run or ride a bike

-Pick up prescriptions, or seek medical or dental care that is necessary in the event of a medical emergency

-Get groceries, pick up a take out order, get gas for their vehicles, needed medical supplies, or cleaning supplies

-Caring for a family member, or a family members pet in another household

-To care for minors, persons with disabilities or elderly

-To visit an individual at a health care facility

-To attend legal proceedings or hearings for essential emergency purposes as ordered by a court

-To work or volunteer for business or operations that provide food, shelter, and other necessities of life for economically disadvantaged individuals, or those who need assistance as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the order, these are the businesses that will remain open:

(a) Health care and public health.

(b) Law enforcement, public safety, and first responders.

(c) Food and agriculture.

(d) Energy.

(e) Water and wastewater.

(f) Transportation and logistics.

(g) Public works.

(h) Communications and information technology, including news media.

(i) Other community-based government operations and essential functions.

(j) Critical manufacturing.

(k) Hazardous materials.

(l) Financial services.

(m) Chemical supply chains and safety.

(n) Defense industrial base.

Under the order, child care workers, including workers at disaster relief child care centers, will also be able to continue to care for the children of those who are still working.

To view the full executive order detailing all the specified restrictions, click here.

As numbers for the coronavirus continue to change, there are steps residents can take to prevent the spread of flu and the common cold that will also help prevent coronavirus disease, including:

• Washing your hands with soap and water.

• Avoiding touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

• Covering your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

• Avoiding contact with people who are sick.

• Staying home if you are sick and contact your healthcare provider.

COVID-19 symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus. They include:

• Fever

• Cough

• Shortness of breath

The state of Michigan has set up a coronavirus hotline, 1-888-535-6136, for those who have questions about the virus. After hours, you can call 211.

The Ingham County Health Department has established a website where you can get the latest local updates. A phone hotline has been established at 517-887-4517 open M-F 8am to 5pm, or get more information here.

