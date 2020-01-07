What did we do on holiday break? A toilet paper pyramid

It's not what the Egyptians had in mind but it worked: A group of Michigan high school students made a pyramid out of toilet paper - more than 27,000 rolls.

It took 16 hours for students to assemble the pyramid at Bullock Creek High School in Midland County.

They're hoping to be recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records and sell the toilet paper as a fundraiser for the 20-member robotics team.

Maxton Herst says the last few layers were exciting. But overall Herst calls it “mind-numbing work.”

