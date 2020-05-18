Wharton Center to reopen in December for its 2020-2021 season

The last few months have been anything but normal in the performing arts and entertainment industry.

While COVID-19 has changed the world, Wharton Center Executive Director Mike Brand says, "Wharton Center is ready to move forward and do what we do best: present the finest of the performing arts. We are as excited as ever to announce a new Wharton season. The 2020-2021 season offers opportunities for our patrons to relax, have fun, and enjoy experiences that we are confident will make lifelong memories."

Wharton Center’s 2020-2021 season includes FIVE Broadway hits: Mean Girls, Jesus Christ Superstar, Pretty Woman: The Musical, CATS and Disney's Frozen.

This comes after the Wharton Center had to postpone June's performance to Dear Evan Hansen to next year.

For now, the curtain at Wharton will remain closed until December when the Broadway tour of Mean Girls kicks off their season.

And in the meantime, Wharton is preparing by planning new safety measures for staff and the audience.

"We are in constant communication with Broadway and the State of Michigan and the CDC, so you might see things like touchless fixtures in bathrooms, automatic hand sanitizers throughout the theater, increased cleaning procedures and touchless ticket options," said Bob Hoffman, the spokesman for The Wharton Center.

Hoffman says these are just some of the adjustments they are considering. They hope to release more of a set detailed plan as the reopening draws closer.

In addition, the Wharton has set up a relief fund as a fundraising campaign to mitigate the financial impact of COVID-19 and help Wharton Center recover in the year ahead.

For a complete look at all the 2020-2021 season events and information on the relief fund, click here.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.