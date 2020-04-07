Wharton Center cancels all WICKED performances

Due to the rising concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic, the remaining WICKED performances scheduled for April 14th through the 19th have been canceled, and will not be rescheduled.

Those who bought tickets will be issued a full refund, including fees, which will be processed by the end of next week.

If you bought tickets with cash, check or gift card, you'll get a refund check from Michigan State University within a few weeks.

However, if you bought tickets through a third-party cannot be refunded by the Wharton Center

The ticket office is closed due to the Stay Home, Stay Safe order.

If you have any questions, you can send an email to: wharton@msu.edu.

