Whalen recalls 9-piece dining sets

Dining sets sold at Costco are being recalled.

Whalen Furniture is recalling more than 8-hundred of these nine-piece dining sets.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the chairs can break posing a fall hazard.

The recall involves the "Bayside Furnishings Lawler Dining Sets."

They were sold exclusively at Costco stores last year.

Consumers should stop using the chairs immediately, and contact "Whalen" for a full refund.

Copyright 2020 NBC News. All rights reserved.

