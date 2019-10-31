Wet and windy Halloween

A storm system over Ohio this morning will continue to move to the Northeast today. More rain is expected in Mid-Michigan today. As colder air gets wrapped into the storm this afternoon snowflakes will start to mix with the raindrops. The rain/snow mix will transition to all snow this evening. The precipitation should end shortly after midnight. A slushy inch of snow will be possible in many areas by late tonight. Wind gusts to 45 MPH will be possible tonight. Some sunshine returns tomorrow.

High temperatures today will be in the low to mid 40s. Temperatures may start to fall as soon as late afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 30s for Trick or Treating this evening. A strong wind will have wind chills in the 20s this evening. Low temperatures tonight will fall to the low 30s. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the low 40s. Plan on temperatures near 40 for highs this weekend.

