West Michigan community plans to keep Confederate statue

There is finally a decision in a statue controversy that has been brewing for weeks in West Michigan.

Allendale Township officials have decided not to remove a statue depicting a Union soldier, a Confederate soldier, and a child slave.

The township supervisor, Adam Elenbaas, said yesterday he understands why the statue might be hurtful to the black community.

However, he added that the township board does not believe that is reason enough to take the statue down.

Elenbaas said, "What it represents to them (the African American community) might be different from what it represents to the people who put it up 20-years-ago, but it sparked a lot of really good conversation and I understand where they're coming from."

Last week, demonstrators covered the controversial statue with a plastic bag and put notes on it, calling it "racist."

Elenbass confirmed with our Grand Rapids NBC affiliate that there are no current plans to seek changes.

The official vote to keep or remove the statue is set to take place Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 7 p.m. at the Allendale Township Hall.

