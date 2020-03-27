It's time to come together as a community, even though we know you can't truly "come" together.

News 10 wants to shine a light on the businesses that are staying open to help you get through this tough time.

We will focus daily on those places that say 'We’re Open Mid-Michigan'

Let us know about a business in your community -- you can submit photos, video or stories and we will let everyone know you're open for business.

Because now more than ever, we all need to come together as a community.

You can submit your photos or video here:

