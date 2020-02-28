Wendy's starts to roll out breakfast menu

There's a new contender in the battle over breakfast.
Wendy's has started rolling out its new breakfast menu.
It's only serving breakfast at a few locations right now, but the menu will be available nationwide on Monday.
The breakfast menu will include items like the Frosty-Ccino, the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit and the Breakfast Baconator.
Wendy's is investing about $20 million to support its U.S. stores in preparation for the launch.
