Weekend warm-up expected

Low pressure departing lower Michigan will continue to touch off scattered snow and rain showers this morning. This afternoon behind the storm wind gusts near 30 MPH will be possible. The cloud cover should start to thin out over the area by late this afternoon. Tonight will be mostly clear and cold with low temperatures near 20.

This weekend the wind shifts back to the south to southwest and will bring warmer air back our way. High temperatures Saturday afternoon climb to the mid to upper 40s. High temperatures Sunday return to the upper 50s to near 60. Plenty of sunshine is expected for Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures continue in the mid 50s Monday with the chance of rain Monday afternoon.

