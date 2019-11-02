Weekend voting option in Lansing

The Lansing City Clerk opened it's offices this weekend for people to come out to register to vote or apply for absentee ballots.

Voting will officially begin on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

"Half our city council is up for election this year," Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope said. "The city council makes a lot of decisions that impact our everyday lives from how many police are on the streets to whether my elections are properly funded."

Swope said that this years general election will have a short ballot.

"City wide we have the two at large positions so there's four candidates for the two positions, then the first ward position is up this year so there's two candidates for that, and the third ward is also up up this year."

Throughout mid-Michigan they are seeking to have voters approve proposals that will raise funds to improve schools, get new equipment for fire department or the approval of a city sale of local property received in foreclosure.

"The most important thing is to have your voice be heard," Lansing resident Maureen Dumham said.

Swope said that they opened this weekend for those who can't make it to the polls on Tuesday.

"People can come right in, get their ballot and take it with them."

People can drop off their ballot at the 24-hour drop-box. Ballots are due by 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

If you didn't make it out on Saturday the City Clerk's Office will be open on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

