Weekend shooting suspect charged by Ingham County Prosecutor's office

LANSING, MI (WILX) -- The Ingham County Prosecutor's office has charged the suspect involved in a shooting over the weekend.
The incident happened in the 800 block of Pierce Saturday, June 6 at 12:20 a.m.
Terry Lavan Chandler was taken into custody and arraigned Sunday in 54A District Court on the following charges:
Count 1: Assault with intent to Murder
Count 2: Weapons-Carrying Concealed
Count 3: Weapons-Dangerous Weapons-Carrying with Unlawful Intent
Count 4: Weapons-Firearms-Possession by Felon
Count 5: Weapons- Felony Firearm
Count 6: Weapons-Felony Firearm
Count 7: Domestic Violence
Chandler's bond is set at $100,000.
He is set to appear in court June 18 at 8:30 a.m.
