Weekend shooting suspect charged by Ingham County Prosecutor's office

The Ingham County Prosecutor's office has charged the suspect involved in a shooting over the weekend.

The incident happened in the 800 block of Pierce Saturday, June 6 at 12:20 a.m.

Terry Lavan Chandler was taken into custody and arraigned Sunday in 54A District Court on the following charges:

Count 1: Assault with intent to Murder

Count 2: Weapons-Carrying Concealed

Count 3: Weapons-Dangerous Weapons-Carrying with Unlawful Intent

Count 4: Weapons-Firearms-Possession by Felon

Count 5: Weapons- Felony Firearm

Count 6: Weapons-Felony Firearm

Count 7: Domestic Violence

Chandler's bond is set at $100,000.

He is set to appear in court June 18 at 8:30 a.m.

