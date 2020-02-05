Wednesday night Mayor Schor addresses the state of the city

For the third time in his current term, Lansing Mayor Andy Schor will address residents with his State of the City.

The address is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at The Abigail (the former school for the blind) on Wednesday (Feb. 5, 2020).

Those that wish to attend need to know that doors to the venue will open for the event at 6 p.m. on west Willow Street.

Seating will be on a first come, first seated basis.

In his 2019 address at the Riverwalk Theater, Mayor Schor spoke about the city's successes.

He laid out a plan to leverage the city's diversity and employment opportunities, repairing roads and breathing new life into the city through updates and public art, and diversifying housing for city residents.

