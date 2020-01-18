WEATHER AUTHORITY ALERT: Snow mixed with rain today

A storm system continues to move through the Great Lakes region producing snow and at times this morning into the afternoon rain showers. Most areas picked up 3-4'' of snow overnight and an additional 1-2'' of snow will be possible during the daylight hours. Behind the storm tonight and Saturday cold air rushing across Lake Michigan will cause Lake Effect Snow. In Mid-Michigan just scattered snow showers off the lake are expected tonight and Sunday with little in the way of additional accumulation.

The storm system will produce wind gusts at times near 35 MPH this afternoon through Sunday morning. The gusty winds may cause blowing snow at times.

High temperatures today will be in the upper 30s. Temperatures take a tumble tonight with lows near 20 and wind chills close to zero. Sunday highs are expected to be in the mid 20s.

