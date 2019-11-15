Weather slowing down construction projects

State transportation officials say the rough winter weather is taking a toll on road projects across Mid-Michigan.

Winter's early arrival came during a prolonged construction season and MDOT officials say road projects are now way past deadline.

One project affected is the j-turn at Towner and Marsh Road in Meridian Township.

MDOT says crews will wrap up and re-open the road next week, but work on M-99 in Lansing will take a little longer.

Boots will be on the ground removing snow, drying up pavement and laying asphalt through December 1st.

MDOT says the northbound lane of M-66 in Ionia County is scheduled to re-open next Friday.

