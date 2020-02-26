Weather-related crashes close down highway

MDOT is reporting that all lanes of eastbound I-94 at M-106 (Cooper Street) Exit 139 in Jackson County are back open following a crash.

The freeway was shut down for over a half-hour.

The crash involved multiple cars.

There have been reports of numerous accidents in the area, including a jack-knifed semi going west-bound around the same area.

MDOT said all lanes of westbound I-94 are back open as well.

Traffic was backed up on both sides.

It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.

