Weather Authority Alert in effect for wet and heavy snow expected overnight

Snow is on the way!

At this time radar is showing the snow is still west but will close in by midnight or sooner.

Our area is under a winter weather advisory from now until 7 a.m. on Sunday.

You should expect heavy snow overnight and then more light snow and blowing snow on Saturday night and Sunday.

The News 10 Weather Authority says we will go above freezing on Saturday afternoon then drop below freezing through the end of next week.

A significant snowstorm creating a mess in the Midwest is headed our way right now.

From Kansas to the Dakotas, people are already dealing with hazardous driving conditions and a lot of schools in those states were closed on Friday.

For many of us this weekend, even though we would like to stay home, we'll be stuck driving on snow-packed roads.

And if you are, the Michigan State Police have two important pieces of advice to heed.

Brian Oleksyk, MSP PIO says, "Increase your following distance. You want to make sure you have plenty of space between you and the vehicle in front of you."

He also said to be very courteous to the snowplows and stay plenty of distance from them so they can get the roads cleared and salted for you.

AAA also advises if you are driving in the snow to drive slowly and that includes slowly accelerating and decelerating.

Also, don' t power up hills and don't stop while going up a hill.

They added, know your brakes and feel them out before getting on the road.

