Weather Authority Alert: Strong to severe thunderstorms possible

Today Mid-Michigan will be in a warm and humid air mass. Showers and thunderstorms could pop up at just about any time today. During the afternoon hours a cold front heads our way and increases our chance of strong to severe thunderstorms. Damaging winds will be the biggest threat from any thunderstorms this afternoon. We could see a few tornadoes spin up this afternoon, too. Stay alert to changing weather conditions today.

News 10 weather alert logo.

The thunderstorms race off to the East early this evening. Most of tonight should be partly cloudy. Gusty winds will remain possible tonight and tomorrow. Low temperatures tonight will be in the mid to upper 50s. Highs Thursday are back in the mid 70s.

Download the WILX Weather Authority App for severe weather updates and radar on your smartphone. Search "WILX Weather" in your app store.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.