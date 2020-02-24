Ways to stretch your tax refund

Tax refund checks are starting to trickle in from early filers and we want to make sure you are making that money work for you!

In this Watching Your Wallet: we help you fight the urge to blow that money on a shopping spree.

Don't blow that money without considering these three options:

If you are carrying around high interest debt-- think a credit card!

We're talking about anything carrying an interest of 6% or higher-- pay that off first!

It will save you in the future from paying interest.

Second -- Arielle O'Shea with the financial website Nerdwallet tells us to create an emergency fund or boost it!

You need to have $1000 in savings and then work to make it 3 to 6 months of expenses.

And third-- think about investing your tax refund.

O'Shea says, "You can't put a lump sum into a 401k most of the time, but you can put a lump sum into a IRA and if you don't have an IRA, this is a good time to open one."

And this is also a good time of year to look at how much you are withholding from each paycheck.

And I know this is sort of painful for people, but ideally you don't want to get this windfall.

You want to get this extra money in your paycheck.

And if you do that-- then you can direct that money back into your 401k.

