Ways to keep safe during cold months

The cold weather is here and Meridian Township has shared a few things to keep in mind to stay safe this winter season.

“Although winter comes as no surprise, it’s important that we are prepared for the hazards of winter,” said Meridian Township Fire Chief, Mike Hamel. “Being prepared means being safe and healthy when temperatures start to fall.”

When it comes to driving, heating your home, or removing snow from your sidewalks, Meridian Township has shared the following tips to help keep you safe:

Driving and Car Safety

• Accelerate slowly for the best method for regaining traction and avoiding skids.

• Give yourself time to break. Dry pavement following distance of three to four seconds should be increased to eight to ten seconds to provide safer distance.

• Adjust driving speed according to the weather and road conditions.

• Leave additional space when driving between vehicles.

• Check the batteries and fluids of your car regularly

• Wash your vehicle regularly. Road salt can damage your vehicle’s body and undercarriage.

Home

• Keep the temperatures in your home above 68 degrees to prevent bursting pipes.

• Don’t block home heating vents with furniture.

• During the colder temperatures, keep cabinet doors open to allow warm air to circulate around pipes, particularly those in the kitchen and bathrooms.

• Prepare the outside of your home by cleaning out gutters, disconnecting and draining hoses and shutting off outside water valves.

Snow Removal

• Property owners are responsible for snow removal on 5-foot wide sidewalks adjoining to the property.

• Clean away snow from furnace vents, be careful to not damage vent pipes with snow blowers or shovels.

• Clear snow off of all meters

• Remove snow and ice off of fire hydrants and clear snow within a 3ft perimeter.

• Dress in layers to prevent overheating while shoveling..

