Wayne County resident sentenced for insurance fraud

An Ecorse man has been sentenced to four years probation and ordered to pay $40,307 in restitution following an announcement made by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Department of Insurance and Financial Services' (DIFS) Director Anita G. Fox.

Emmanuel Christ Palmer, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of False Pretenses (more than $1,000 but less than $2,000) and one county of Insurance Fraud, according to the AG's office.

The office said Palmer is a habitual offender with various other felony convictions.

Palmer scammed the auto insurance system back in May 2015, according to the office, when an ambulance taking him to the hospital for a health condition was involved in a minor accident.

The AG's office said the accident was so minor that the vehicle was still able to take Palmer to the hospital after local police took a report.

Nessel's office said despite his claims of serious injury, both paramedics saw him get out of bed and walk around.

During the process of his claim for no-fault benefits, the AG's office said an internal investigation from the insurance company revealed Palmer had been falsifying documents to receive no-fault benefits.

The AG's office said the case was initially investigated by the DIFS' Fraud Investigation Unit and then referred to the Attorney General's office for criminal charges.

“This case should serve as a strong message to Michigan residents that DIFS and the Attorney General will not overlook those who cheat a system designed to serve those in need,” said Nessel. “While a number of factors contribute to Michigan’s high auto insurance rates, we must take action to reduce the estimated $820 million our state racks up annually in fraud.”

“Insurance fraud is not a victimless crime,” added Fox. “Fraud results in increased insurance premiums for everyone. This case serves as an example of how DIFS and the Attorney General are committed to investigating and prosecuting those who engage in insurance fraud.”

Palmer has also been ordered to pay court costs and fees and serve 150 hours of community service.

For more information about insurance fraud, or how to report a suspected insurance fraud, click here.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.

