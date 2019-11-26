Wayfair bringing 500 jobs to Meridian Township

Online home goods retailer Wayfair is opening a customer service center in Meridian Township creating more than 500 new jobs over the next three years.

The project announced Tuesday it has been in the works for a year.

The Lansing Economic Area Partnership, Michigan State University and other organizations helped make it happen.

Wayfair's new facility will occupy commercial space on Hagadorn Road and open as soon as next summer.

It will be the company's first service center in the Midwest, supporting operations in the U.S. and Canada.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.