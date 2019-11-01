Waverly High School students getting a jump on college application process

In this edition of Schools Rule, WILX News 10 is focusing on a big day for high school seniors.

November 1 is the Early Application deadline. If seniors get their college applications in by November 1, they will find out earlier if they are accepted. Early Application is not binding.

One program at Waverly High School in Lansing wants to make sure students are on top of the college application process.

"I think that this year we have a really good college-going culture, that's just been built through our program," said Susanna Alhabail, the College Adviser at Waverly High School.

Alhabail helps her seniors get their FAFSA's (Free Application for Federal Student Aid), their applications in order and even proofreads admissions essays.

With the spirit of Halloween in the air, Alhabail is putting a fun twist on completing those applications.

"When a student has applied, they come, let me know, they show me a confirmation e-mail of what schools they applied to," said Alhabail.

With that confirmation e-mail, students can collect candy and goodies.

"I figured this was a fun way to still get high school seniors still be involved in Halloween, still get in the spirit, while incorporating college as well," said Alhabail.

Her students say the encouragement is working.

"I'm a first generation so throughout the years I was kind of like, 'I don' know what to do about college, I don't know what to do about applying, or anything about that,'" said Peace Okoro, a high school senior. "She definitely helped me, she's here for everybody."

"She makes sure that we feel comfortable with her, she's a really good mentor to us," said Ameer Hicks, a high school senior. "This is a place we can come and feel really welcome."

October is College Application Month, and Alhabail has some tips for considering the application process.

Pick three schools:

A REACH school, one you may be able to get into.

A TARGET school, one in which their application numbers align with your own, like your GPA and test scores.

A SAFETY school, one you know you will get into, like the local community college.

And for the November 1 deadline-and college application deadlines throughout the year-Alhabail has some lasting advice.

"If you have a senior, make sure you file their FAFSA before March 1 and get into those early action deadlines before November 1," said Alhabail. "It's really important."

Students who submit their college applications by November 1 will also get the most financial consideration from their prospective schools.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.

