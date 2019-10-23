Waterfront Bar’s departure leaves City Market without tenants

The City Market building, owned by the City of Lansing, no longer has tenants.

A space that once occupied the Waterfront Bar & Grill has been cleared out, bar property manager Patrice Drainville said Wednesday.

Drainville said the bar closed last Friday and was cleared out Tuesday following a longstanding court dispute with the city over a multi-year lease.

“We’re disappointed,” Drainville said. “We had hoped to come to a resolution with the city, but they had other plans.”

Drainville said Scott Simmons, the bar’s owner, would like to find a new location in the city.

“He would like to see another bar on the river that has cheap drinks, like the Waterfront was,” Drainville said.

The market building at 325 City Market Drive, along the Grand River, opened in 2011 and has struggled to keep tenants for several years.

It is managed by the Lansing Entertainment Public Facilities Authority. The market building replaced a previous city market off Cedar Street that opened in 1938 and was torn down about 10 years ago.

City officials are currently evaluating what should be done with the current market building on City Market Drive.

Mayor Andy Schor said in a statement “we will be working to finalize the details of the future of this space.”

“We have had a request for Information out since August of 2018, accepting proposals on the reuse and reactivation of the City Market property,” Schor said. “We expect to have further information announced soon as we finalize the path forward for this very important property in the City of Lansing.”

