Waterfall newest addition to Potter Park Zoo

The third and final phase to a sensory garden in Potter Park Zoo has been completed.

The Potter Park Zoo has been working along side the Lansing Lions Club over the past eight years to make a sensory garden at the zoo possible.

The Lions Club Sensory Garden is an important contribution to Potter Park Zoo's efforts to become more sensory friendly and inclusive.

The final installment of the garden included a waterfall.

On Wednesday, Oct. 30, Potter Park Zoo hosted a dedication ceremony to welcome the waterfall into their park.

