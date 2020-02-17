Water main break floods street

At around 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, Ingham County alerted the public to a water main break that was causing flooding.

The area under water was Jolly Rd near Tranter Street in Lansing.

News 10 sent a crew to the scene and could see the deep water across the street.

BWL was also on the scene working on the issue.

The supervisor from Water Construction Maintenance said that breaks occur when temperatures go between freezing and thawing, which causes the ground to move, and when the ground starts to move it shears the main.

He said that water mains are buried 5' deep but when the ground moves, pressure is put on those mains that causes them to break.

He said the public has been great at keeping their eyes peeled and reporting breaks and encourages them to continue to do so.

You can call 517-702-6490 to report a break.

