Water copper levels high in Eaton Rapids

Elevated copper levels have been found in Eaton Rapids.

The Barry-Eaton District Health Department said samples taken in Eaton Rapids exceed the action level for copper.

Residents are encouraged to flush their pipes using cold water and install water filters.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) said there are some things you can do to reduce copper in your drinking water such as running faucets, taking a shower, running a load of laundry and washing dishes.

Using a water filter and cleaning your faucet aerators can also help.

If you're trying to reduce your copper exposure, the MDHHS said don't use hot water for drinking or cooking as copper dissolves more easily into hot water.

The MDHHS said not to boil water in an attempt to remove the copper. Water evaporates during boiling, so the department said the amount of copper in the water might end up higher than what it was before boiling.

