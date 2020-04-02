Watching your Wallet: Ways to protect yourself financially

The financial impact from this pandemic is going to be different depending on your financial situation.

First, make a list of all your liquid assets-- the places you can get cash fast. That's your checking and savings account.

Also, know your long-term assets like 401K, or individual retirement account. Make sure you know your monthly expenses and prioritize them, which ones are most important?

Cherry Dale with the Virginia Credit Union says now is a great time to pull your credit report at annualcreditreport.com

"And it will show you exactly what you owe, to whom and it's got the phone numbers you can contact as well," Dale said.

And that's the fourth step-- once you have your income, bills and assets listed and prioritized, contact each of your lenders directly if you can't pay those bills.

Be wary of fraud too.

And finally, craft a plan. Meet with a financial counselor or financial planner: especially if you are worried about your 401K.

