Watching your Wallet: Cutting down overspending at the grocery store

People are overspending at the grocery store these days in panic mode because of the health crisis.

If you need to go out and get supplies, there are ways to help you get in and out of the store without spending too much.

First, only one member of the household should go to the grocery store right now. Don't expose the entire family.

Make a list and stick to it. Buy only what you need.

Experts say to avoid prepackaged foods like Lunchables. The more hands that go into preparing your food, the more expensive it is.

We all have more time on our hands..... you can make them from scratch for a fraction of the price.

Eat before you go to the grocery store. That helps cut down on impulse buys.

Buy staples that can be used for more than one thing... think rice or potatoes.

And finally- meal plan so you can turn leftovers into another meal.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.