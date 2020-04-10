Watching your Wallet: Ways to reduce your power bill

Your power bill could be much larger this month, especially if you have multiple people working from home coupled with kids no longer in school.

We're all plugged in--cell phones charging, streaming, home offices set up.

It's Matthew Adams' job to teach people how to keep their energy bills low. He's an energy assistance outreach administrator.

"There will be an increase in bills a lot more people in the home a lot more energy being used," Adams said.

Nearly half of your total energy costs go toward heating and cooling your home. Anything you can do to reduce the amount of time your heat or A/C is running can save you a lot of money.

"When it's weather appropriate, turn the ac or heater off. Open up some windows. Let in some natural sunlight. If it's cooler keep the windows shut. But open the curtains and let the sunlight come in and warm up the room. Maybe put on a hoodie instead of turning up the heat," Adams said.

Change your filters every three months or more if needed and make sure nothing is blocking an air vent.

If you are working from home, plug in everything to a surge protector. Computers, lights, and especially charging devices. Turn off the surge protector when you're not using it because chargers, including the one for your cell phone, are constantly sucking energy.

"It's actually using a surprising amount of energy. The way that those charging devices are designed. They will actually drain and pull electricity through them even when you're not actually charging a device" Adams said.

If your kids are home, try limiting their amount of screen time-- from TV's to gaming devices or iPads. And if you can, don't use the oven all the time.

"If it's warm outside try grilling or using a slow cooker. The slow cooker uses the same amount of energy as a light bulb, and of course, the grill doesn't really use any energy at all.

Turn out lights when you aren't using them, even your LED lights and limit the amount of time you run your hot water. Your water and your power bill will thank you.

