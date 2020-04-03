Watching you Wallet: A look at small business loans

Small businesses are hurting and that sweeping coronavirus aid package promises to provide $349 billion to guarantee loans to small businesses.

The small-business loans are for up to $10 million each are for companies with 500 or fewer workers.

The loans will be made through participating banks and large credit unions. And here's the part everyone is zeroing in on, they are "forgivable" — meaning that owners get to keep the money if they use them to keep paying people who earn less than $100,000 a year, or for monthly rent (or mortgage) and utilities.

Used for anything else, the borrower has 10 years to repay, at 4%

Gary Thomson-- the Chairman of the Virginia Society of Certified Public Accountants says the government will forgive up to 8 weeks of keeping people on to work.

"The whole idea behind the stimulus part from the small business loans is to keep people employed. So, there's measurements about full-time equivalence and there's measurements to make sure people's pay doesn't get reduced below 25%," Thomson said.

Thomson also encourages small business owners to talk to banks and credit unions. There's a lot of flexibility right now.

And of course, a tax professional could help you figure out the long term planning to make a loan like this work for your business.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.