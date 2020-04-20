Watching Your Wallet: study says 52% of U.S. adults have reduced spending

A new survey shows 52% of U.S. adults intentionally reduced their spending because of the coronavirus pandemic according to a new bankrate.com report.

Most say they've stopped spending because of concerns over the economy. The stock market volatility also played a role in this new mindset.

If you are worried about job stability or being furloughed, experts say these are valid concerns. Now is the time to direct any extra or unspent income into an emergency fund in case the unexpected happens.

Same goes for that stimulus check. if you are concerned about your economic stability, this is one of those times experts say don't pay off debt, instead, stock that money away, just in case.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.