Watching Your Wallet: Items to hold out for when bargain hunting

A warning for bargain hunters, there are certain products you might want to hold off on buying until the price goes down.

If you're in the market for swimwear, summer apparel or electronics, hold off on making your purchase, a better deal is around the corner.

Sara Skirboll is a shopping and trends expert with popular site Retailmenot. She says August is the time to buy those swimsuits and summer apparel if you can hold off. That's when you'll find the cheapest deals as stores try to clear inventory.

Skirboll says the second biggest day of the year for electronics deals is actually around Prime Day.

"Prime Day is still up in the air. We don't have a date yet, but we do anticipate that it's going to be around August. So if you can hold off on computers or cell phones or iPads and tablets, things like that try to wait until the end of the summer," said Skirboll.

Prime Day is relatively new, but last year it was noticed that other retailers trying to compete with Amazon, lowered their prices on many of the same items.

