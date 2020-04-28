Watching Your Wallet: What are your loan options?

If you still have a job and maybe your hours were cut, or you're worried about your future, there are some loans you could consider during the pandemic.

A lot of people are in a difficult spot currently and taking out a loan could be an option. Maybe you still have your job, but your partner does not, that puts a strain on finances.

"Because lenders are going to look for income obviously to qualify you for any types of loans, so if you've lost your job it might be more difficult to access any of the loans," said Cherry Dale, a financial coach.

If you do still have some sort of income, there are personal loans and credit card loans, both of which will affect your credit.

The same goes for home equity loans and car refinance loans, but both might help you get immediate access to cash.

There are still two types of loans experts don't recommend taking at this time, 401k loans--because if you lose your job, you'd have to pay it back immediately or face still penalties, and payday loans.

