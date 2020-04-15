Watching Your Wallet: Ways to help out your parents

We're all worried about our parents and grandparents during the coronavirus outbreak. But there are ways you can help them out during the pandemic so they and their money stay safe.

The best thing you can do for them right now is grocery shop for them, so they don't have to go out and be close to others.

There's a real fear of being exposed to the virus. Drop off groceries on their doorstep, or help them place online orders that can be delivered to their house.

Remind them to wipe down anything that's brought into the open.

Call and video chat regularly. It's hard being apart from family members. Walk them through Skype, Facetime or just pick up the phone and call.

Finally, warn them about scams, the fraudsters are out in full force right now and you want to help them protect their money, bank account information, and social security numbers.

Just simple reminders you can work into the conversation, hang-up on robocalls, don't press any numbers. Don't click on unsolicited emails.

