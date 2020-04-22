Watching Your Wallet: Stimulus checks going to the wrong accounts

Stimulus checks are rolling in, but not without some hiccups.

The treasury department and the IRS launched the "Get My Payment" web application. It lets you track your payout.

Several people have said when they go to the site-- it says the money is paid and lists an account number they don't know.

Bruce Whitehurst, President and CEO of the Virginia Bankers Association, said you'll need to reach out to your bank if you think this has happened to you.

"If the wrong account is your account, it's just not the one you thought, it went to your savings account instead of your checking account. That's an easy fix, the money's there. If by wrong account, you mean an account that you no longer have that you closed in the past. That' a different situation.

An IRS spokesperson also says people should contact their bank if they think the checks were deposited into the wrong bank account.

If checks are sent to bank accounts that don't match the name of the person who is supposed to receive the money, the check should be rejected by the bank and returned to the IRS.

At that point, the IRS would turn around and cut a check and mail it. So you would have to wait longer to get your stimulus money.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.