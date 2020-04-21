Watching Your Wallet: Selling homes virtually

Coronavirus is not stopping the spring housing market from trying to bloom.

In fact, many have taken home selling, buying and building to the internet.

The signs of the spring housing market are still all around us, but now, you really don't have to leave the comfort of home in order to make a purchase.

Real Estate has gone virtual during the pandemic and companies are getting creative, finding ways to bring you home tours through your phone or laptop.

"There's a lot of people who already wanted to change their lives. They already planned to make this move and now we're just facilitating that. We're making it easy for them to do in a safe environment." said Lise Anzelone, sales manager for Home Building Company.

Anzelone is the regional sales director for HH Hunt Homes, which builds in Virginia and North Carolina. She said people are relying on Zoom and FaceTime to see homes.

"Our online sales team is very busy and the people who are interested right now are highly motivated. They definitely have made a plan to make a life change," she said.

COVID-19 means home selling and buying requires a new playbook and even more patience than usual. Experts tell us open houses are not advisable right now, especially with the social distancing rules.

If someone does come to see your home, be prepared to clean it immediately top to bottom after each visit. You may also want to put out hand sanitizer for potential buyers.

Make sure to ask your agent about creating a video tour and use teleconferencing and e-signing programs to negotiate contracts.

