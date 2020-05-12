Watching Your Wallet: Report: Millions yet to claim income tax refund

Are you sitting on your tax refund? It's understandable if it's not top of mind to file, but are you leaving your money on the table at a time when you need it most?

Our partners at the financial website NerdWallet analyzed IRS filing numbers this year in comparison to last year and found fewer refunds have been issued in 2020.

Now, this could be because of the tax deadline extension, you don't have to file until July. But the total number of income tax returns filed and processed has decreased and the number of refunds has also dropped by nearly 14.4 million.

The IRS has been busy processing millions of relief payments, but NerdWallet personal finance experts say if you are owed a refund, you should really consider filing soon for a few reasons.

One reason being tax identify theft, which is still a big problem. It's when someone files a fake tax return in your name, stealing your refund.

If you find out you owe back money after filing your taxes, an extension doesn't mean more time to pay. If your tax return is MIA after the July filing deadline, the IRS could hit you with a late-filing penalty of as much as 5% of the amount due for every month or partial month your return is late.

