Watching Your Wallet: Recovering from holiday debt hangover

Did you spend too much over the holidays and are feeling a bit of a financial hangover?

The real holiday is when you pay it all off.

Americans were spending in December, holiday debt is up 8% from last year.

According to a new survey conducted by Magnifymoney, 44% of consumers took on debt this holiday season-- to the tune of around $1,325, 52% of Generation X and 50% of Millennials were guilty of this.

And for a majority of people, going into debt for the holidays was no part of the plan.

What you can do if you're in debt from the holidays:

Make a plan now. Write down your debt-- and create a budget for paying it off.

And just paying the minimum on credit debt should not be the plan. It would take more than 5 years to pay off $1,325 if just made the minimum payment of 30 dollars. And you'd pay more than $600 in interest.

Overwhelmed and unsure where to start? To get started tackle your most expensive debt first. Pay more than the minimum-- every dollar you can.

Are you getting an end of year bonus? Put your credit card on ice -- so you don't add any more to it.

And don't save your credit card information on any online sites like Amazon and others-- not only for security reasons-- but to curb the urge to click and buy while you tackle this debt.

