Watching Your Wallet: Protecting relief checks from creditors

Stimulus checks are arriving either directly to bank accounts or through the mail and if you have outstanding debt, creditors may try to seize it.

A lot of people really need this stimulus money to pay for rent or buy food, but if you have outstanding debts with creditors you could be in for some disappointment.

Although the payments can't be seized for taxes or federal student loan debt, they can be diverted if you're facing a private debt collection action.

Our partners at NerdWallet say the only thing you can really do is turn that money into cash quickly.

"So, if you receive a check in the mail, if that's how you receive your stimulus check, you want to cash that check and then use it right away to buy your essentials. If you receive a direct deposit, you don't want to leave the money sit there in your bank account where it could be taken, you want to withdraw the money and then again use it to buy those essentials that you need," said Kim Palmer, NerdWallet Personal Finance expert.

Grocery stores and other merchants may accept the checks and provide cashback that can be saved or loaded onto a prepaid card, but make sure to do the math first as cash-checking fees can be steep and could outweigh the cost of paying off your bank debts.

